The Moscow branch of the Russian Pension Fund (PFR) recalled that some Russians have the opportunity to retire early this year. Writes about this “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”.

So, from this year, for the first time, mothers of four children born in 1965 can use the right of early retirement. “Women who have given birth to and raised four children before they reach the age of 8 can apply for an old-age insurance pension upon reaching 56 years,” the newspaper writes.

The FIU also said that from 2023, women who have given birth to three children and raised them before reaching the age of 8 will receive a pension at the age of 57.

At the same time, Russian women with five or more children can retire at 50. A mother of three can retire at 57, and a mother of four at 56.

An early pension is also provided for Russians with 42 years of work experience for men and 37 years for women. Residents of the Far North can retire early five years earlier than the established general requirements if their minimum length of service is 15 years.

In addition, in families that have raised a disabled child up to the age of 8, one of the parents can retire ahead of schedule, and guardians of children with disabilities have the right to apply for early retirement.

Earlier it was reported that the Fair Russia party is going to submit to the State Duma a bill on the abolition of the 2018 pension reform and return the previous retirement age: 55 years for women and 60 years for men, said the head of the party’s faction Sergei Mironov. In promoting the initiative, he accused the deputies of “United Russia”, who managed to “push through this anti-popular reform” without taking into account the opinion of experts and protests.