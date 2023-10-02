Economist Buyanov reminded of the need to pay property taxes

The annual real estate tax is one of the key taxes for individuals in Russia, noted a researcher at the Department of Economics of Innovation at the Faculty of Economics of Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov Evgeny Buyanov. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he recalled the need to pay it on time.

According to the economist, the amount of property tax for individuals is regulated by regional laws, but in most regions it ranges from 0.1 to 2 percent of the cadastral value of the property.

Property taxes must be paid by December 1 of the current year. However, payment deadlines may be specified in the tax notice sent to the taxpayer. Evgeny Buyanoveconomist

If taxes are not paid on time, penalties will be assessed, Buyanov warned. In addition, in case of prolonged failure to fulfill the obligation, the Federal Tax Service may file a lawsuit to collect tax from the debtor.

“A number of categories of citizens have the right to benefits when paying property taxes. Such categories may include, for example, veterans, disabled people, large families and others. The specific list of benefits and the amount of benefits are established by the legislation of the regions of the Russian Federation, so they may vary depending on the region,” the source told Lenta.ru.

Earlier, the State Duma proposed exempting participants in a special military operation from taxes on the sale of apartments. A corresponding initiative was submitted to the lower house of parliament.