To avoid bank fraud, all necessary transactions should be performed only on the bank’s official website or mobile application. In addition, your personal account in the banking application must be protected with a strong password. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, information security expert at the League of Digital Economy Vitaly Fomin reminded Russians about the main ways to protect themselves from scammers.

“I recommend creating a password with at least 12 characters. The password must not have any meaning – no names, phrases, terms or popular combinations can be used. It’s better to take a phrase, develop an algorithm in which several letters of different case are taken from each word, add numbers and rarely encountered special characters to this set, for example {} or []“, the specialist advised.

According to him, the more characters in the password, the lower the likelihood of hacking.

Related materials:

In addition, Fomin urged Russians to use only official websites and applications of banks. “You should not follow links from SMS or instant messengers. The phishing page to which such a link leads may be very similar to the original, so it will inspire confidence. If a person enters bank card details on such a page, for example, to buy a movie ticket at a discount, then they will be stolen by attackers,” the expert explained.

Speaking about how to recognize a fraudster during a telephone conversation, Fomin drew attention to the fact that real bank employees never ask clients for SMS codes, PIN codes, card details and CVC/CVV codes on the back of the card. In addition, bank representatives never ask to transfer money to another account in order to protect it from fraudsters.

“The safest way to communicate with the bank is in the chat of the official application. Only real bank employees have access to it, so phishing attempts are excluded,” the specialist concluded.

Earlier, Fomin recommended that Russians install protection against spam calls to avoid receiving unwanted advertising offers over the phone. For those who do not want to receive marketing emails, he recommended not sharing contact information on various companies’ contact forms.