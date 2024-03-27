Analyst Lyashok: old-age and disability pensions will be increased in Russia from April 1

Social pensions for old age, disability, and also in case of loss of a breadwinner will be indexed in Russia from April 1. Viktor Lyashok, a senior researcher at the Institute of Social Analysis and Forecasting of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, spoke about this, writes RIA News.

“From April 1 of this year, social pensions will be indexed by 7.5 percent: for old age, disability, loss of a breadwinner, as well as for children whose both parents are unknown,” he specified.

The total number of social pension recipients today is relatively small – about 3.4 million people, while the pension amount is fixed. About 38 million Russians receive an insurance pension. Their pension was increased back in January by the same 7.5 percent, the analyst emphasized.

In addition, in April the pensions of conscripted military personnel and volunteers who acquired a disability in service will be indexed.

Earlier, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that from April 1 of this year, social pensions will be indexed; this decision will help increase payments for 4.1 million people. Also in April, a law banning “nalivkas” in residential buildings comes into force.

In March, it also became known that every Russian can claim personal income tax deductions; in 2024, it is possible to receive five types of such payments.