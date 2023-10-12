From Saturday, November 4 to Monday, November 6 inclusive, there will be a long weekend in Russia on the occasion of National Unity Day, she recalled “Public News Service”. November 3, Friday, will be a shortened working day by an hour.

There are a total of 365 calendar days in 2023, of which 247 are working days, 118 are holidays and weekends, the source clarified. The next long weekend awaits Russians for the New Year.

Previously, the Ministry of Labor revealed to Russians the dates of all long weekends in 2024.