Expert Chesnokov called prohibition an effective measure to increase the birth rate

In Soviet times, there were effective measures to improve the demographic situation, one of which was prohibition, which had a positive effect on increasing the total fertility rate. This was stated by the head of the project “Demographic Platform.RF” Sergei Chesnokov, reports on Tuesday, December 5, radio station “Moscow Speaks”.

“One of the most striking and controversial measures is the prohibition law, which affected the increase in the total fertility rate. Because often the main complaint that wives have against men is that they abuse alcohol and do not sufficiently provide for the family. This measure led to an increase in the birth rate,” the expert said.

Earlier, the State Duma called the return of the childlessness tax unacceptable. Member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs Svetlana Bessarab emphasized that this is discrimination against people who do not have children.