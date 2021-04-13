Rospotrebnadzor reminded the Russians of the right to return money for vouchers after the decision to close flights with Turkey and Tanzania, writes RT…

The department said that the Russian has the right to demand the termination of the agreement on the sale of the tourist product or its change. They also explained that if the contract is terminated before the start of the trip, the tourist is refunded a sum equal to the total price of the tourist product, and after the start of the trip – a part of it in an amount proportional to the cost of the services not provided.

Earlier it was reported that Russian tourists massively wanted to fly to four other countries amid restrictions on air traffic with Turkey. According to a study by the Aviasales service, the closure of the popular destination affected an increase in demand for tickets from Russia to Egypt (by 98 percent), the United Arab Emirates (by 80 percent), to Cyprus (90 percent) and to Cuba (55 percent).

Russia has limited regular and charter flights with Turkey from April 15 to June 1. According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, regular flights between the countries will be limited to two flights Moscow – Istanbul once a week on a reciprocal basis.