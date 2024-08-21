Economist Podolskaya announced indexation of insurance pensions twice a year

In Russia, indexation of insurance pensions will occur twice a year – on February 1 and April 1. This will allow increasing the amount of payments for actual inflation, said Tatyana Podolskaya, head of the Department of International Economic Relations at the South-Russian Institute of Management of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

According to the economist, the indexation of pensions for Russians, which is 7.5 percent in 2024, lags behind inflation in the main cost items. Food inflation is around double-digit marks, Podolskaya explained.

The transition from 2025 to a two-stage indexation of insurance pensions on February 1 and April 1 will be carried out on the basis of actual inflation, and not forecast indicators. Tatyana Podolskayaeconomist

The expert emphasized that other key items of pensioner expenditure remain the payment for housing and communal services. On average, the growth of tariffs for housing and communal services this year will be 9.8 percent. And this is higher than the level of pension indexation, Tatyana Podolskaya specified. In addition, pensioners buy vital medications. The dynamics of price growth for them amounted to 3.3 percent over five months of the year, the economist summarized.

Russia names conditions for building a “silver economy”

Indexation of pensions for working pensioners will increase consumer demand in Russia, which will benefit the economy, explained Alexander Safonov, professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation. The expert pointed out that it will primarily affect the number of working pensioners. They will continue to work, and their employers will pay taxes and insurance contributions from their salaries.

Related materials:

The professor emphasized that the resumption of indexation is a response to the problems caused by its freezing in 2014. Russians who continued to work after reaching retirement age learned to bypass the restrictions that prevented them from recalculating their pensions. For this, they left their jobs. Thus, if in 2014 there were 15 million working pensioners, then currently there are less than eight million. By returning indexation, the Russian authorities are creating conditions for fewer pensioners to go into the “shadows”.

Russia proposes further improvement of pension system

Pension indexation must be carried out in accordance with the dynamics of growth of average salaries of Russians. Senator, member of the central council of the party “A Just Russia – For Truth” Olga Epifanova spoke about the necessary changes in the pension system of the Russian Federation. In addition, she proposed to review the benefits for domestic companies on insurance contributions to the Pension Fund. According to Epifanova, such concessions for business reduce the volume of receipts and increase the dependence of the pension system on the federal budget.

Related materials:

It was also reported that pensioners over 80 years old and disabled people of the first group will begin to receive automatic payments from 2025, said State Duma deputy Nikita Chaplin. The parliamentarian explained that previously unemployed citizens caring for these categories of pensioners could apply for monthly compensation in the amount of 1.2 thousand rubles, they needed to submit an appropriate application and provide supporting documents. With the introduction of the new procedure, the need to submit supporting documents disappears. “Pensioners and disabled people will receive the payment automatically, without the need to confirm the presence of a person providing care,” Chaplin clarified.