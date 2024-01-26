The Ministry of Internal Affairs proposed to deprive drivers of their licenses for up to one and a half years for driving without license plates

The Ministry of Internal Affairs proposed to deprive Russians of their driving license for repeated driving without state registration plates. On the draft federal law developed by the ministry reports portal “Ministry of Internal Affairs Media”.

The document provides for deprivation of rights for a period of one to one and a half years for repeated commission of a violation provided for in Part 2 of Article 12.2 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (CAO). The article allows drivers to be deprived of their license for a period of one to three months.

The bill is aimed at increasing public safety, since the lack of license plates makes it impossible to identify the car in cases of crime, the portal notes.

Previously, a Russian government commission supported a bill introducing penalties for driving a car after taking a number of medications that impair attention and reaction.