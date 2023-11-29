A number of Russian pensioners will receive two pensions in December

In December 2023, some Russian pensioners will be able to receive two old-age payments. About it write “News”.

We are talking about December and January pensions. Early transfer of pensions for January 2024 is provided for those whose regular pension delivery date falls in the first half of the month, from the 1st to the 8th.

It is specified that the money will be transferred to accounts or delivered to the Russian Post office in the last week of the year.

On November 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law increasing the fixed payment to the old-age and disability insurance pension. The document is posted on the official legal information portal. From January 1, 2024, the cost of one pension coefficient increases from 129.5 rubles to 133.1 rubles.

Earlier, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said that an additional 234 billion rubles would be allocated from the federal budget to increase pensions. The authorities increase the amount of payments in proportion to the percentage of inflation predicted for the current year. The Bank of Russia expects price growth to accelerate to 7-7.5 percent.