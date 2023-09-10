Forecaster Tishkovets: Indian summer will begin in Central Russia next week

Next week a mature Indian summer will begin in Central Russia. Forecaster Evgeniy Tishkovets spoke about this in Telegram.

According to him, the air temperature will begin to rise on Sunday, and by the beginning of the coming week the air will warm up to 20 degrees during the day.

Clear weather will last at least until Friday, Tishkovets continued. On the last working day of the week, a short-term deterioration is possible, “there may be some light rain here and there,” he added.

Clear weather will return over the weekend, bringing with it colder temperatures. During the day the temperature will fluctuate from 13 to 18 degrees. “These are strictly multi-year indicators for September,” concluded Tishkovets.

Earlier, Tishkovets promised Moscow residents a warm winter. According to him, winter temperatures will be 2-4 degrees above normal, with precipitation levels remaining the same.