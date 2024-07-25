A mass mailing of shawarma has occurred in Siberia. This was reported by the press service of the Rospotrebnadzor Administration for Krasnoyarsk Krai in “In contact with”.

Eight residents of Minusinsk sought medical attention with signs of poisoning. All of them ate street food bought in the same cafe.

As a result of the investigation conducted by the department, numerous violations were revealed. The employees confiscated 370 kilograms of products, and the activities of the entrepreneur who opened the shawarma outlet were suspended for 90 days.

This is not the first case of mass poisoning from street food in recent times. Earlier in Moscow, 17 people were poisoned by shawarma, the owner was detained. Before that, in Ufa, a man fell into a coma after eating shawarma bought at a market stall.

Against this background, the authorities began to think about standardizing the quality of shawarma. In July, the head of Roskachestvo, Maxim Protasov, announced that the development of a GOST for this type of food would be completed in 2025. At the same time, the recipe for preparing shawarma will not be regulated.