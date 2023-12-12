Light furniture in the interior is one of the main mistakes made when decorating the space of an apartment, assured the founder of the Flatsdesign architectural and construction bureau, Evgenia Matveenko. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, she named other mistakes in home interior design and pointed out ways to avoid them.

First of all, Matveenko advised to refrain from the desire to furnish the living room with light furniture in order to make the room visually lighter and more spacious. “Light-colored furniture quickly loses its appearance, for example, due to drinks spilled on it. Feel free to choose this option only if you are willing to do dry cleaning once a month,” the designer explained.

Another dream of many, according to the designer, is a glass table in the kitchen. It looks almost weightless, and the rays of the sun play beautifully on the surface, but the risk of accidentally breaking such furniture and then collecting fragments throughout the room is very high, Lenta.ru’s interlocutor warned.

Mirrors make the room light and spacious, but if there are too many of them in the apartment, you need to have a lot of free time to wipe off dust and fingerprints from them Evgenia Matveenkointerior designer

Dark parquet or porcelain tiles can become an expensive accent in the interior, the designer noted, but dark floors are a real magnifying glass for garbage. According to her, all the specks and hair are visible on them, and after wet cleaning – stains.

In conclusion, Matveenko said that many people like how beautiful black faucets look in the restrooms of expensive restaurants. But, according to the designer, it takes a lot of effort to maintain them in decent shape, since tap water contains impurities that settle on the dark surface.

