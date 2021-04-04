An ad appeared on the Avito Internet service, in which Russians are offered to sew a hunting suit from sheepskin fur, like the one worn by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Writes about this URA.RU.

“I will sew a hunting suit from high-quality sheepskin, the edge of a raccoon. By your standards. The colors are different, ”wrote the author of the ad, Lyudmila from St. Petersburg. She added that the production time is two weeks, and the cost of the suit is 170 thousand rubles.

She stressed that when Putin was resting in the taiga, the suit cost 150 thousand. She attributed the increase in cost to the change in the cost of the skins. There are also no one-to-one colors like the president, the author of the ad specified.

Earlier in the St. Petersburg studio reported a jump in demand for sheepskin coats like Russian President Vladimir Putin during his vacation in the Tuvan taiga, suggesting that her design was copied by someone. An employee of the workshop, Ekaterina, remembered the statement of her leader, according to whom a batch of such costumes had been ordered in the workshop several years ago. She suggested that other manufacturers might have copied the design.