Russians who bought a ticket to Turkey or Tanzania were offered to exchange it for a trip around the country. This was reported in the press service of Rostourism, reports TASS…

As noted, the purchased ticket to Turkey or Tanzania can be exchanged for a trip to Russia in agreement with the tour operator.

On April 14, Russian tourists were told a way to refund money for canceled flights to Turkey and Tanzania and the conditions for postponing the trip to other dates were announced. Passengers of canceled flights were offered to re-issue tickets for other dates while maintaining the original cost. Another available option is a gratuitous refund, including for connecting flights.

On April 13, Rospotrebnadzor reminded the Russians of the right to return money for vouchers after the decision to close flights with Turkey and Tanzania. The department said that the Russian has the right to demand the termination of the agreement on the sale of the tourist product or its change.

On April 12, Russia limited regular and charter flights with Turkey from April 15 to June 1. According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, regular flights between the countries will be limited to two flights a week on a reciprocal basis.