Experts have found that the cost of one night in a two-level villa, located on the territory of the five-star Mriya Resort & SPA hotel in the resort village of Opolznevoy not far from Yalta, is 800 thousand rubles. It is noted that the area of ​​one thousand square meters can accommodate up to eight guests. The villa has several bedrooms, a living room with a fireplace, a dining room, a private SPA complex with a massage room and a sauna, a fitness area with modern exercise equipment and a 200-meter view terrace with access to a heated pool.

A more budgetary celebration of the New Year was offered in Alupka – here a 700-meter villa can be rented for 320 thousand rubles a day. Vacationers will have at their disposal seven bedrooms, several living rooms, a dining room, view trails, a solarium, a private gym and a large pool with sea water.

Also, tourists are offered a choice of vacation in a villa in Foros (280 thousand rubles per day), in the village of Parkovoye (177 thousand rubles) and Gurzuf (125 thousand rubles).

Earlier in December, the executive director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze named the Russian regions most popular in 2021 among domestic organized tourists. The rating was headed by the Krasnodar Territory. Crimea is in second place, St. Petersburg – in third.