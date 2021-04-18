Former President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves compared Russia to Hitler’s Germany and proposed to ban all Russians from entering the territory of the European Union. He stated this in Twitter…

“We need a temporary ban on all visits from Russia, I’m talking about any visits. Before the invasion of Crimea, these people arrogantly demanded a visa-free regime with the European Union. You just need to freeze all visas, except for emergency cases related to family circumstances. Europe’s security is at stake. Enough, ”Ilves wrote.

The rest of Europe in September, 1939 after Germany invaded Poland: “Punishing ordinary German people for the actions of their government in this way would be vindictive, counterproductive and crucially wouldn’t achieve its goals anyway” – toomas hendrik ilves (@IlvesToomas) April 18, 2021

The Estonian politician also pointed to the position of European countries in September 1939 after the German invasion of Poland: “Punishing ordinary German people for the actions of their government would be vindictive, counterproductive and would not lead to the achievement of its goals.” Thus, Ilves hinted at the annexation of Crimea to Russia in 2014.

Later Ilves noted, that he considers this statement not so loud, in comparison with the “calls” of Russian propagandists “to kill Ukrainians and punish the West.”

