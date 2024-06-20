ATOR: in summer flights to the Maldives cost about 60-80 thousand rubles in both directions

In summer, flights to the Maldives, considered the favorite resort of the rich, cost about 60-80 thousand rubles per person in both directions. About such an offer to Russians reports Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

So, a one-way flight will cost 30 thousand rubles per person. According to Space Travel, the most convenient way to get to the Maldives is through the UAE. The connection there takes only two to three hours, and the airport in Dubai is one of the most comfortable in the world. “Tickets with a transfer in Dubai – from 65 thousand rubles in both directions,” the message states.

