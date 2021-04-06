On the social networks Odnoklassniki and VKontakte, it will be possible to choose a commentator for the quarterfinal game of the Russian Football Cup. About it reported in the press service of VKontakte.

They said that the 1/4 final of the Cup between Tula “Arsenal” and CSKA, which will take place on Thursday evening, April 8, will be shown in three parallel broadcasts at once. Users, thanks to these video services technologies, will be able to influence the content and determine who will be reporting from the tournament finals. In each of the broadcasts in “Odnoklassniki” and “In contact with” a poll will be launched with the ability to choose which commentator they liked more.

Commentators include Artem Borisov, Kirill Dyshlova and Denis Nalivaiko.

According to the press service of the social network, other matches of the Russian Cup quarterfinals on VKontakte and Odnoklassniki will also be played with changes in the commentary staff.

The match between Sochi and Lokomotiv on April 7, together with Denis Nalivaiko, will be accompanied by the voice of a sports journalist and player of the popular amateur team Amkal Dmitry Egorov. The game Krylia Sovetov – Dynamo on April 8 will be commented on by a pair of different genders – Igor Kytmanov and Natalya Yurina. On April 7, Vladislav Prusov will comment on the match between Ufa and Akhmat.

It will be possible to watch games for devices in desktop and mobile versions of social networks, applications for iOS and Android, as well as on the big screen in the OK Video application on the Smart TV platform.