ATOR: tour operators offered Russians discounts of up to 35 percent on summer holidays

Russian tourists were offered discounts ranging from 5 to 35 percent on summer holidays in popular beach countries. Such promotions are valid as part of early booking of tours, reports Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

Thus, Russian Express, Pegas Touristik, Fun&Sun have tours to Cyprus with 15-20 percent discounts. The cost of such a vacation will be from 32 thousand rubles for two, including apartments without meals for seven nights. Airfare is not included. Tour operators Ambotis Holidays, Space Travel and Intourist offer summer holidays in Greece from 23 thousand rubles, and Space Travel and BSI Group have excursion and beach tours to Italy.

“As the BSI Group said, a classic excursion tour of Italy with an arrival in Rome will cost from 72 thousand rubles for two, including accommodation, breakfast, four excursions and transfer,” noted ATOR.

Earlier, tourism expert, founder of the travel agency MAYEL Travel, Maya Kotlyar, said that prices for holidays in Turkey in the summer season of 2024 will be 15-30 percent lower with early booking. The specialist recommended taking advantage of the opportunity and booking trips now so as not to overpay later.