Fraudsters have learned to infiltrate banking application software, so it is important for users to be able to protect their funds. Maxim Kostikov, head of the banking systems security research group at Positive Technologies, spoke about ways to save finances. RIA News…

He explained that often only a phone number and card details are required to enter a banking application. Having the ability to intercept SMS, an attacker can change the client’s authentication data and gain access to the personal account, added Kostikov.

There are several reasons why an attacker can easily break into an application. The first is the login to enter, which matches the phone number, the second is easily accessible login information, for example, only the phone number and card details.

The surest way to protect your finances in banking apps is to switch from SMS to push notifications. “To mitigate these threats, banks need to add an additional authentication factor when restoring access, namely a code word, generate arbitrary usernames and allow them to change, add the functionality of confirming transfers only by push,” the specialist said.

Earlier, the head of the expert center of the National Center for Financial Literacy, Sergei Makarov, named a way to protect money from fraudsters. According to him, the main rule is not to store large amounts on a bank card. He recommended leaving on the card an amount sufficient for current expenses for a month or a week.

