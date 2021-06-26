Nikolay Pereslavsky, an expert at the Department of Economic and Financial Research of the CMS Institute, named a way to overtake inflation. It is reported by the Prime agency.

According to him, the easiest way to protect savings from inflation is to keep them in different currencies. “There can be a lot of ratios: 50-25-25, where 50 percent is set aside in rubles, and 25 percent – in dollars and euros,” the expert said.

Pereslavsky also recommended the method – “1000-10-10”. That is, every month to put aside a thousand rubles and buy ten dollars and ten euros for them. Depending on how long the airbag is planned for, you can buy other currencies.

“For a period of one or two years, buying bonds and Eurobonds of companies from the first echelon will be a good instrument – at least 7.5 percent per annum in rubles and 4.5 percent in dollars, they will give,” the expert noted.

Sergei Makarov, Deputy Director of the Capital Markets Department at Accent Capital, in turn, noted that shares of gold mining companies with dividend payments, real estate and ETF funds are historically the best tools to protect against inflation.

Asset manager of BCS World of Investments Andrey Rusetskiy believes that the most interesting thing for protecting savings from inflation today is the shares of commodity companies. At the same time, he recommended not investing in all funds at once.

Earlier it was reported that Russia wanted to include the cost of maintaining residential real estate in the calculation of the consumer price index (PPI), which is one of the main instruments for measuring inflation.

According to the forecast of First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, inflation in Russia at the end of 2021 will be 4.5-5 percent. The Central Bank forecasts the indicator at 4.7-5.2 percent. At the same time, the target value of the regulator is at the level of four percent per annum.