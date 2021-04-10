The manager of the Federal Public-State Fund for the Protection of the Rights of Investors and Shareholders Marat Safiulin in an interview with Sputnik radio called the best way to recognize investment fraud.

According to him, the financial pyramid differs from other types of fraud in that its victims do not realize their mistake, as a rule, immediately and continue to supply the fraudsters with money for some time.

The expert noted that the facts of fraud with the use of financial pyramids have recently become more frequent in Russia. Fraudsters call Russians by phone and introduce themselves as employees of well-known financial organizations, including foreign ones. Usually attackers call their victims to the office or offer to conclude a contract online.

The specialist also said that scammers select people who have a good knowledge of psychology to work on the phone, in a conversation with potential victims they voice exactly the sentences that they want to hear. Moreover, for each age they have their own offer.

So, when a person has money, for example, at the age of 25-45, pseudo-histories of cryptoinvestments, cryptocurrency trading are interesting. For more financially wealthy Russians, this can be investment in real estate, gold mining, and precious stones. “For pensioners, this is, as a rule, an additional increase to their pension, the proposal of various pseudo-cooperatives with payment of interest,” Safiulin said.

In February, it was reported that in 2020, scammers managed to lure about 150 billion rubles from the Russians. According to experts from Avito, Tinkoff and Kaspersky Lab, this is due to the sharp rise in the popularity of online trading due to the pandemic. Tinkoff analysts determined that 60 percent of successful attacks were carried out through the scenario of buying or selling goods on real or fake sites. Thus, it turned out to be the most popular type of fraud on the Internet. In 2019, their share of total cybercrimes was less than 25 percent.