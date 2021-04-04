The head of the investment department of inv.lu Anastasia Tarasova named profitable ways to keep money in a conversation with the Prime agency.

The expert noted that it is better not to transfer the accumulated amount into other currencies. According to her, you can keep your savings in a savings account with a bank or using debit cards with interest on the balance.

Tarasova added that with a constant financial cushion, long-term ways of protecting and multiplying money can be considered. “These funds are best kept in smaller amounts in stocks and more in bonds. This is OFZ [Облигации федерального займа] or bonds of reliable companies, ”she said.

Earlier, the head of the expert center of the National Center for Financial Literacy, Sergei Makarov, named a way to protect money from fraudsters. According to him, the main rule is not to store large amounts on a bank card. He recommended leaving an amount on the card sufficient for current expenses for a month or a week. The rest of the funds should be transferred to a savings account, which cybercriminals cannot reach.