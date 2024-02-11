Analyst Mkrtchyan called the UAE a profitable tourist destination in 2024

The most profitable foreign tourist destinations this year will be the countries of the Middle East, Latin America and Asia, says Alexan Mkrtchyan, vice-president of the Alliance of Russian Travel Agencies. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he named the most attractive countries for Russians for vacation.

“Last year there was a trend, and it will carry over to this year – this is the United Arab Emirates. (…) Many Russians who cannot afford Turkey will choose the UAE, particularly in the summer months. In July, August and September, similar hotels of the same star rating in the UAE will be cheaper than Turkish ones. The trend towards inexpensive Cuba will continue. Unfortunately, for now flights only fly from Moscow and St. Petersburg. But nevertheless, Cuba will remain a fairly attractive destination, and Russians will fly to Cuba in the summer,” the analyst said.

See also The Ministry of Defense announced the defeat of the drone control center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the banks of the Dnieper Türkiye still remains dear to Russians. Turkey, unfortunately, does not reduce prices, and some hotels even raise them, so last year’s trend of reducing the number of Russians choosing Turkey for their holidays will continue Alexan MkrtchyanVice President of the Alliance of Russian Travel Agencies

To have an inexpensive holiday in Turkey, it is better to go in March, April, May and the first half of June. However, after and until the end of September, this country will be a rather expensive destination, Mkrtchyan noted.

The rise in price of Türkiye has largely changed the preferences of Russians in the summer. Previously, it was difficult to imagine a large number of flights in the summer to the UAE, Cuba, and Thailand. This year it will all be Alexan MkrtchyanVice President of the Alliance of Russian Travel Agencies

By the end of the year, there will be a trend toward lower prices for Asian destinations. This is due to the possible launch of charter flights, explained Lenta.ru’s interlocutor.

“China will become cheaper, but this will happen towards the end of the year. Starting from October, I predict a sharp increase in the number of flights to Hainan, charters will fly. We are also waiting for cheaper prices in Vietnam; charters will also start flying somewhere in October,” he added.

Related materials:

According to the specialist, other areas will remain at approximately the same level. Earlier, Russians were given budget travel destinations for the February weekend.