Elena Bibikova, deputy head of the social committee of the Federation Council, named in an interview with the Parliamentary Gazette cases for receiving two pensions at the same time.

According to her, disabled people and participants of the Great Patriotic War have such an opportunity. We are talking about two types of payments: disability and old age. “In some cases, two pensions – military and old-age – can also be received by former law enforcement officers,” the expert explained.

She also noted that the same rule applies to security officials who have earned a seniority pension, who managed to develop twenty-one retirement points, as well as seniority – in 2021 it is twelve years.

At the same time, the representative of the Federation Council recalled that the old-age pension consists of two parts – fixed and insurance. The expert emphasized that in this case, only the insurance part is due.

Earlier it was reported that more than 30 thousand participants and invalids of the Great Patriotic War (WWII) will receive a payment of 10 thousand rubles by May 9. According to the FIU, 33.2 thousand veterans living in Russia and the Baltic States will be able to receive these payments. It is noted that these funds will come to participants and disabled people of the Second World War along with a pension.