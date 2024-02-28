Bessarab: from March 1, the pension of Russians who have reached 80 years of age in February will be increased

From March 1, the pension of Russians who reached the age of 80 in February will be increased. Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, reported this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“I would like to draw your attention to the fact that monthly a double increase in the fixed payment is established for those pensioners who reached the age of 80 in the previous month. Taking into account the fact that today it is 8,133 rubles, then, accordingly, we get approximately 16,266 rubles. But this is only part of the pension (a fixed payment to the old-age insurance pension – approx. “Tapes.ru”),” the parliamentarian shared.

Increases in social pensions in Russia

Bessarab also said that from April 1 there will be an increase in the social pension.

“We have about four million Russians who receive social pensions. It is received either by those who have not completed their work experience, or received too little salary, and were unable to accumulate individual pension coefficients. Most often, these are people who worked in the informal sector of the economy in the so-called dashing 90s. But at the same time, despite the fact that this is the case, not a single pensioner in the Russian Federation receives an income lower than the subsistence level of pensioners in the relevant region,” she added.

According to the deputy, if a Russian’s social pension is lower, then a social supplement up to the subsistence level is included. Moreover, the social supplement is added to the indexed pension capital.

“Additional payments can be federal, if the regional level is lower than the federal level, and regional, for example, as in Moscow, when the cost of living of a pensioner exceeds the federal level,” Bessarab said.

This year there will be an increase in pensions by almost 7.5 percent. These funds are included in the budget of the Russian Federation. And people will receive all payments on time and in full. Svetlana BessarabMember of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs

Since February 1, Russia has indexed more than 40 different social payments. At a meeting with members of the government, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that payments for Russians had been increased by 7.4 percent.

For example, the amount of maternity capital for the first child increased to 630 thousand rubles, and for the second – to 833 thousand rubles. The maximum maternity benefit was raised to 565,562 rubles, and the maximum monthly benefit for child care up to one and a half years old – to 49,123 rubles (plus 48 percent).