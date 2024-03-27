Bessarabian MP announced an increase in social pensions by 7.5% from April 1

The social pension in Russia will be increased by 7.5 percent from April 1, said Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs. She spoke about changes in payments to Russians in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“In our country there are about four million recipients of social pensions. As a rule, this is a social pension for old age, disability and loss of a breadwinner,” Bessarab shared.

Social old age pension

The parliamentarian explained that the social old-age pension is provided to citizens who either failed to accumulate the required years of service, currently requiring at least 15 years of insurance experience, or they did not score the appropriate number of points.

This year, to retire you need to score more than 28 points – 28.2 points Svetlana BessarabMember of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs

“Thus, citizens who worked either under gray wage schemes or worked illegally exposed themselves to quite serious danger, were unable to receive an old-age insurance pension and retired five years later,” she added.

Additional payments for pensions below the subsistence level

Bessarab also noted that pensioners who receive a pension below the subsistence level of pensioners in the corresponding constituent entity of Russia will receive a mandatory additional payment. She stated that no pensioner would receive less than the subsistence level.

“There are federal and regional surcharges. Federal – this is if the regional level is lower than the federal level. And regional ones, for example, like in Moscow, when the regional cost of living for a pensioner exceeds the federal level,” the deputy concluded.

