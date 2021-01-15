The Russian authorities are considering the possibility of increasing benefits, payments and compensation for certain categories of citizens from February 1, 2021. The fact that the Russians were going to give more money is reported RIA News with reference to the draft government decree prepared by the Ministry of Labor.

The document states that the indexation coefficient for payments should be 1.049: it is based on the consumer price index for the last year (104.9 percent). The increased payments may affect, for example, citizens affected by radiation, veterans, disabled people and other categories of beneficiaries.

Since January 1, insurance pensions for non-working pensioners have increased by 6.3 percent. As a result, the average payment in the country amounted to 17,444 rubles. Also, a law came into force on freezing the funded part of the pension until the end of 2023. It is assumed that this will reduce the size of the transfer from the federal budget to the Pension Fund budget by 669.3 billion rubles.

At the end of December last year, it became known that the amount of payments that Russians received from employers in the fall lagged behind normal values ​​in about the same way as in the first wave of the pandemic. The lag of the accrued payroll from normal values ​​in September reached 5.5 percent, and in October it became the maximum for the year – 8.9 percent.