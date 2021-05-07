Alcohol, even in small quantities, can harm health, said Vasily Zakharov, the host of the Eat TV YouTube channel, bartender, an expert in the preparation of author’s and classic cocktails, in an interview with Sputnik radio.

The expert gave advice on drinking alcohol. According to him, you can truly enjoy an alcoholic drink when its quantity is very small. He explained that in a state of intoxication, it is impossible to feel all the nuances of taste and evaluate the quality of the contents of a glass or glass. “Moreover, if you drink a lot and for a long time, then after a while it will no longer matter for you what to drink,” the expert said.

Zakharov added that choosing the least strong alcoholic drinks will help you enjoy its taste and reduce the harm it does to the body. He noted that it is the amount of alcohol contained in the drink that determines the degree of negative effect from its use. “Either the complete absence of alcohol, or the very minimal amount of it, is safe. There is no need to create illusions and say that alcohol is harmless, ”he stressed.

The expert recommended drinking alcohol with water to reduce their destructive effects and not suffer from dehydration in the morning.

Earlier, the founder and owner of the online medical laboratory, Valery Savanovich, named a lethal dose of alcohol. According to him, this is about 700-1000 milliliters of vodka if you drink it without snacks or breaks. To protect yourself from the consequences, it is better to limit yourself to one or two glasses without mixing drinks. The first signs that something is wrong are nausea, vomiting, migraines or point headaches, dizziness, and incoherent speech.