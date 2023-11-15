She called budget planning the next step to competently saving money. The expert recommends recording all income and expenses for a certain period of time (for example, a month). According to her, this will allow you to see exactly where the money is going and what expenses you can refuse.

Another point is to prioritize spending. To do this, you need to highlight the necessary expenses, such as loan payments, rent, and so on. At this point it is also necessary to highlight which unnecessary expenses can be reduced from the budget.