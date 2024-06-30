Toxicologist Kutyshov recommended taking a cool shower an hour before bedtime in hot weather

The stuffiness and sweltering heat make it difficult to fall asleep, but a cool shower and some other methods can help cope with the problem. Toxicologist Mikhail Kutushov listed them for Russians during a conversation with Lenta.ru.

The doctor recommended taking a cool shower an hour or two before going to bed, because it helps lower body temperature and prepare for a restful rest. Also, according to him, in hot weather you should sleep on bedding made exclusively from natural materials – cotton or linen, and you need to change it as often as possible. “To make it easier to fall asleep, you should properly ventilate the room by turning on the air conditioner or fan. Then create an atmosphere of silence and darkness in the bedroom. Curtain your windows to block out street light,” the expert suggested.

Another recommendation from Kutushov is to follow a regimen, which plays an important role in the fight against insomnia. The doctor urged me to go to bed and wake up at the same time, even on weekends and on vacation. At the same time, in the heat, it is important not to overload yourself during the day and find time for daytime rest in a cool place.

Finally, to combat insomnia in the warm season, according to the expert, it is useful to do moderate physical activity in the morning or evening. At the same time, he warned Russians against excessive physical activity and overeating before bed.

“As a relaxation measure, read a few pages of your favorite book before going to bed or listen to calm music. This will help you get distracted from stressful thoughts and prepare for sleep,” Kutyshov concluded.

