Designer Ostrovskaya: First of all, place the socket at the bottom near the entrance to the room

First of all, when connecting electrical outlets in an apartment, it is worth placing them at the bottom of the wall under the switch at the entrance to the room – this will be needed for the vacuum cleaner. Where in the house it is necessary to place sockets, the publication “Tyumen region today” said Ekaterina Ostrovskaya, art director of the interior design studio “DESIGN TO LIFE”.

It is worth taking care of electrical outlets in the cooking area. There should be enough sockets for all household appliances. We must not forget about the electrical outlet for the lighting under the upper cabinets – this point must be taken into account in advance, because after the renovation it will be problematic to solve this issue. The bar or semi-bar counter will also require a socket. It will not interfere if you need to work on a laptop or charge your phone. The expert also advises installing a couple of sockets in the dining area under the table and another one in the window slope. The latter can be used for a New Year’s garland.

Several electrical outlets should be allocated for the TV, TV antenna and Internet cable. In addition, sockets can be installed below the sofa – for a future floor lamp. In the bedroom, sockets will come in handy above the bedside tables, above and under the dressing table, and also for the TV. In the children’s room, sockets will come in handy near the bed and study table.

It is recommended to install a couple of sockets for shoe dryers or, for example, charging an electric scooter. A Wi-Fi router is often installed here. A charging point for another modern device, a robot vacuum cleaner, can be placed closer to the floor.

A socket is a must for a washing machine, and you will need another one if you plan to use a dryer. You can also take care of your convenience in the future by installing sockets near the sink – for a hair dryer, toothbrush or trimmer. Often, electrical outlets are placed inside cabinets and cabinets. This will allow you to connect and charge devices secretly, without creating visual noise and discomfort with wires.

“Sometimes it’s worth making more of them than you think is necessary, and they will always find a use,” Ostrovskaya confidently states. The lack of sockets was also called a common mistake in the interior by Yandex Real Estate experts. It’s worth thinking about the location of switches in advance so that they don’t hide behind large furniture.