Otolaryngologist Vladimir Zaitsev gave Russians five tips on how to protect themselves from coronavirus during a period of rising incidence of viral infections. He told about this in an interview with Sputnik.

According to him, with the advent of seasonal epidemics, it is necessary to drink as much liquid as possible. “Viruses are actively destroyed if we drink a lot of liquids – they cannot withstand a water hammer and are destroyed. Choose whatever teas you like, ”the doctor recommended.

You should also provide your body with a sufficient amount of vitamin C. It is found in many fruits, such as citrus fruits and kiwi, as well as in ginger and sauerkraut.

In addition, fruits containing vitamin C – lemon, lime, grapefruit – can be added to tea, then you get a double benefit, Zaitsev noted. He advised adding half a lemon to a jug of water and taking the resulting drink in small sips between meals.

Lore added that the diet should contain a sufficient amount of greens, as in addition to providing the body with vitamins, this will help cleanse the gastrointestinal tract.

In case of the first signs of malaise or a cold, it is worth contacting specialists, concluded Zaitsev. “Do not tolerate your condition, the disease itself will not want to go away. The doctor will help you, ”he summed up.