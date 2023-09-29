Russian blogger Lyubov Goncharova gave effective tips on caring for black clothes after washing. The corresponding material is published “Cityman”.

According to the expert, cleaning clothes using the popular method using coffee is ineffective. “No need to clog up the machine. Use special cleaning products for black items and follow the temperature and spin cycle indicated on the labels. Wash black only with black. Then the color will remain,” she said.

At the same time, the publication’s interlocutor emphasized that before washing it is important to turn clothes inside out and fasten them in order to extend their service life. In addition, Goncharova advised running an additional rinse cycle to avoid powder stains on dark fabrics.

Earlier, a blogger told Russians a cheap replacement for fabric softener. According to the expert, table salt will help soften things.