Wearing glasses and a mask outside, irrigating the nasal mucosa with saline solutions, and showering and changing clothes upon returning home will help Russians avoid allergies. Such advice was given by Elena Bobrikova, head of the CDO of Allergology and Immunology of the City Clinical Hospital No. 52 in Moscow. RIA News…

So, glasses and masks create a barrier that does not allow pollen to pass to the mucous membranes of the eyes and nose. You can also use protective sprays that envelop the nasal cavity and prevent the adsorption of pollen allergens on the mucous membrane, mechanically removing them, gargle with saline and rinse the eyes with seawater preparations.

She noted that the highest concentration of pollen in the air is observed early in the morning, on dry and hot days, so it is not recommended to go outside during this period. The safest hours for walking are in the evening, especially after rain.

Upon returning home, you need to take a shower, thoroughly rinse the pollen from your hair, eyebrows, eyelashes and change your clothes. Bobrikova advised Russians to dry clothes after washing on the balcony, as pollen settles on them, and to open windows in an apartment or office. However, airing is allowed if you hang a well-moistened sheet or gauze in several layers in the openings.

According to the allergist, daily wet cleaning should be carried out in the apartment: often wipe the window sills and other horizontal surfaces in the house with a damp cloth. It is recommended to use air cleaners with charcoal and HEPA filters, which can significantly reduce the concentration of pollen in the room.

In the summer of 2020, the flowering of grasses turned out to be very intense, due to which the well-being of Russians with allergies could worsen. Plants grew twice as many stems due to the cold weather in late spring, and cereals began to bloom vigorously a week earlier than expected. The peak of dusting of these herbs fell on about July 10, after which their activity began to decline.