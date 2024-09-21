Russians urged to check heating system when preparing home for winter

Experts told Russians how to properly prepare a country house for the cold weather. Thus, specialists note that when preparing a home for winter, it is necessary to first check the heating and sewerage systems, writes RIA Novosti.

As the owner of the construction company Maxim Lazovsky said, it is necessary to replace the liquid in the batteries to prevent their ruptures and conduct a technical inspection of the systems. Also, according to him, it is important to clean the drainage systems and eliminate possible leaks in preparation for the autumn rains.

Those who live in a country house on a permanent basis should also think about a backup heat source in case the heating boiler, central heating system or problems with the power supply fail, Lazovsky summed up.

Earlier, Russians were told ways to strengthen the Internet signal at their dacha. According to experts, the quality of mobile Internet seriously suffers outside the city. In particular, even the shielding materials from which the house is built can suppress the signal.

Russians previously named unstable internet as one of the main irritants at their dachas. In addition, insects, long journeys, and the lack of a shower, hot water, and toilets make life outside the city more difficult for our compatriots.

Earlier, experts also gave advice on preparing a summer house and plot for the cold weather. In particular, in order to get a good harvest next year, specialists advised adding humus and fertilizers to the beds.