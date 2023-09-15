Auto expert Nosko urged not to skimp on preparing your car for autumn and winter

It is necessary to carefully approach the preparation of the car for operation in the autumn-winter period, as this will provide the vehicle with protection from adverse weather conditions, extend its service life and save on repairs. Alexander Nosko, service director of the FRESH automotive marketplace, spoke about this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

According to him, some procedures can be performed independently, but the most significant work is best left to professionals. For example, replacing spark plugs, brake pads, and diagnosing the operation of electronics is best done in a certified service center. “This will be cheaper than subsequent replacement of components and assemblies,” Nosko noted.

You can save on replacing technical fluids, but not on the products themselves, but on performing the procedure, the auto expert noted. “The owner can replace the antifreeze himself, especially if the last time it was changed was more than three years ago. It is better to choose antifreeze based on the maximum sub-zero temperatures in the region where the car is used. For example, if frosts reach minus 35 degrees, the freezing point of antifreeze should be even higher,” he added.

Fill in anti-freeze for the windshield wiper, treat the locks and seals with a special anti-freeze lubricant, thoroughly wash the windshield and rear windows outside and inside after the holiday season, treat them with special "Anti-rain" chemicals, which will repel moisture and reduce the percentage of windshield wiper depreciation – all these actions can be performed yourself without damaging the car Alexander Noskservice director of the automotive marketplace FRESH

