Auto expert Nosko advised to update antifreeze and engine oil by autumn

The main procedures in preparing a car for operation in the fall are a full diagnostics of its technical condition, as well as replacement of spark plugs and brake pads, said Alexander Nosko, head of the service department of the FRESH automobile marketplace. He gave advice to Russians on preparing a car for the cold season in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

According to the auto expert, changing these components is necessary after intensive use of the car in the summer season. In addition, it would not hurt to update technical fluids, such as antifreeze and motor oil, Nosko said. “You can do this yourself, just carefully study the manufacturer’s recommendations for oil viscosity and take into account the minimum air temperatures in the region where the car will be used,” he added.

The interlocutor of Lenta.ru also recommended treating the locks and seals, windshield and rear window with special water-repellent compounds to avoid the formation of rust and other damage even with minor temperature fluctuations.

