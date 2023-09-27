Engineer Mamin: before insulating an old house, you need to assess its condition

Before insulating an old private house, you need to assess the condition of the building – the costs of work and materials will not always be justified. Dmitry Mamin, an engineer and expert in the development of design and technical documentation, gave the Russians advice on preparing wooden residential buildings for cold weather. write “News”.

The specialist explained that often in old houses made of logs or timber, heat quickly leaves rooms with drafts, through the cold floor, walls, windows and ceiling. “When operating such a house, the issue of insulation arises quite acutely. The problem of comfortable living needs to be looked at more broadly. Insulation is always a long-term project and its feasibility should be assessed. Perhaps the house needs repairs, and in this case, installing insulation will only accelerate the decline in its performance characteristics,” Mamin noted.

The expert added that if the house is planned to be lived in all year round, then you need to think about insulation immediately after problems are discovered. Carrying out such work in a short period of time can be problematic and costly.

To identify problems, you need to inspect the building. “Floor boards must be dry, with a dense structure, without blue or red tints, indicating fungal infection. The ceiling must be flat, without any deflections. It is also important to check that there are no gaps at the junctions with the walls. Windows and doors must open freely,” Mamin said. You can find out more quickly and efficiently about a house’s readiness for insulation using a thermal imager, the expert emphasized.

