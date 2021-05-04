The chairman of the board of the All-Russian Association of Tourists, Roman Bobylev, in an interview with Sputnik radio, gave Russians advice on planning their vacation in 2021.

The expert recalled that most countries remain closed not only from Russia, but also countries do not accept foreign tourists, especially those where the coronavirus pandemic is raging. “Therefore, the desire to travel around the world for the citizens of Russia remains, but in fact there are not enough opportunities,” he said.

In his opinion, the main tourist trend this year in Russia and all over the world is to spend holidays at “home” resorts. In the event that Russians still want to go on vacation abroad, they should be guided not only by their preferences, but also by the recommendations of the Operational Headquarters to prevent the import and spread of a new coronavirus infection.

During the trip, you should take precautions in order not to get infected with the coronavirus, the radio interlocutor recalled. Hotels usually have a clear understanding of how to prevent the spread of infection, he concluded.

Earlier, the Russians named the desired countries for travel. So, about 20 percent most of all want the discovery of Italy, about 10 percent hope to resume travel to a country such as Thailand, eight percent – to Spain, five percent – to France, three percent – to Vietnam, 2.5 percent – to Indonesia. two percent to Portugal, 1.8 percent each to Germany and Japan, 1.6 percent each to the Czech Republic and Finland, and one percent each to India and China.