Russians were given advice on maintaining immunity

Doctor Prodeus said that eating apples helps maintain immunity

Immunologist and allergist Andrey Prodeus said on the air of the program “Live Healthy!” on Channel One that eating apples helps maintain the immune system. The episode of the program, in which the doctor gave Russians advice on maintaining immunity, available on the TV channel’s website.

The doctor said that apples contain pectins and bioflavonoids. According to him, due to the content of these substances, leukocytes, which are supposed to destroy bacteria and viruses in the body, work better. “The active work of leukocytes depends on these two factors, so apples are an excellent product for immunity and protection of our leukocytes,” Prodeus explained.

Prodeus previously stated that proper oral hygiene helps the immune system function. The doctor explained that it helps reduce the number of dangerous bacteria that feed on food debris, and also makes the immune system function easier.

Before this, Andrey Prodeus, therapist Elena Malysheva and cardiologist German Gandelman named three products for improving immunity. According to doctors, scallops, parmesan and seaweed have this property due to the content of the amino acid valine.