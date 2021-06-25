Yulia Afanasyeva, an analyst from the Finam Group of Companies, gave Russians advice on where to invest money to generate passive income. According to her, the higher the risk of an investment instrument, the wider their choice, reports the Prime agency.

The specialist recommended to start building a portfolio with reliable bonds and index investing. She added that it is easier to explain where not to invest.

Afanasyeva explained that one should not invest in Russian dividend stocks, since many companies with attractive dividend policies have many loans and overly large investment programs. Thus, in the future, companies will not have enough funding for high dividends, and quotations will decrease.

The expert warned that the portfolio of dividend stocks should be shifted several times a year and constantly monitored, so this is clearly not passive income. “Such a portfolio, if you need it, it is better to entrust it to a professional who will try to collect the best dividend ideas on the market and track the change in stock prices in time in case of danger,” she concluded.

Earlier, Vladimir Vereshchak, a financial advisor to the Bogatstvo consulting company, told the Russians the size of the salary in order to save up for retirement on their own. In his opinion, the sooner a person starts saving for his pension, the easier it will be for him to do this. At the same time, in most cases there is only one way to accumulate – to regularly save part of active income and invest.