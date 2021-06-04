The Russians, who keep part of their savings in dollars, should not get rid of them after excluding the American currency from the main Russian “money box”, the National Welfare Fund (NWF). Such advice in a conversation with RIA News given by experts.

Thus, the investment strategist of the BCS World of Investments company Alexander Bakhtin recommended keeping at least 30-40 percent of savings in foreign currency, provided that the main monetary transactions take place in rubles. “Personal foreign exchange strategies should not be determined by the statements of the Minister of Finance,” said Andrei Kochetkov, an expert at Otkritie Broker.

At the same time, Andrei Vernikov, head of the department of investment analysis and training at Univer Capital, added that those who have dollars are better off staying with them. Due to high inflationary expectations, the demand for apartments and cars will increase, the ruble will not be strong, the specialist explained.

“Cash dollars of the population and deposits in private banks are definitely not in danger. I believe that the reliability of investments in the sanctioned private and state banks is also beyond doubt, ”said Georgy Vashchenko, head of the department for trading operations on the Russian stock market at Freedom Finance.

On the eve, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov announced a radical change in the structure of the NWF in the coming month. So, there will be no American dollars left in it, although before that they accounted for 35 percent of the fund. The share of the euro (from 35 percent to 40) and the yuan (from 15 percent to 30) will increase. The share of the British pound sterling will halve (from 10 percent to 5), and for the first time there will be gold in the volume of 20 percent. The Japanese yen will remain at 5 percent.