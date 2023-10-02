Biologist Moskaev: to fight cockroaches, exclude them from access to water

In order to get rid of cockroaches in a house or apartment, you first need to prevent them from having access to water. Advice to Russians on how to deal with these parasites was given by Anton Moskaev, associate professor of the department of general biology and bioecology of the Faculty of Natural Sciences of the State University of Education, in a conversation with Life.ru.

The expert recalled that cockroaches often appear in an apartment after disinfestation carried out by neighbors. Sometimes they “wait for” residents after returning from a vacation spent away from home. He added that these insects mechanically transmit pathogens of intestinal infections, and their excrement and dry skins after molting can provoke an allergic reaction in the form of dermatitis, bronchial asthma and rhinitis.

Moskaev explained that to successfully combat cockroaches, first of all, it is necessary to exclude access to water, eliminate all possible leaks, remove rags and carpets from the floor, and also organize regular ventilation of the bathroom. Additionally, you need to take control of your food and keep crumbs out of the dining area by instead disposing of leftovers promptly and keeping an eye on your trash can. Finally, it is necessary to pay attention to the breeding places of cockroaches and carry out minor repairs there in a timely manner, sealing cracks and cracks, especially in walls with facing tiles. In addition, the biologist recommended not covering the walls and ceiling with decorative cladding.

To get rid of cockroaches for a long time or prevent the re-introduction of insects into the apartment, Moskaev advised Russians to inspect the purchases they bring from stores, especially in cardboard containers, and treat ventilation holes and grilles with insecticides, including contact preparations. He emphasized that these actions will give the desired result if all rooms infested with cockroaches are treated simultaneously – either in one day or for several days in a row. An agreement with neighbors on a sanitary day once or twice a month will also be a useful practice for fighting cockroaches.

In conclusion, the specialist noted that baiting cockroaches with store-bought products may be ineffective because the products on the shelves are often incorrectly stored or are fakes. “So the best advice I can give is to buy cockroach control products directly from the manufacturer,” he shared.

