Deputy Matveychev advised switching to other services due to Google restrictions

Russians should switch to other services due to restrictions from Google, says Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications Oleg Matveychev. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he spoke about the possible consequences of using the American corporation’s digital products.

“We have many addresses on Gmail, and they are now in danger, because their correspondence, archives, Google drives of all kinds may disappear at some point if the repressions against Russians continue. In addition, passwords and personal data may be transferred to another party, for example, to Ukraine for use against Russians, all sorts of fraudulent mailings may arrive,” the deputy warned.

It is better not to get involved with foreign services and copy everything that is, leave Gmail, taking everything you need, and destroy all addresses so that no one there can contact you and send any fraudulent mailings on behalf of Google Oleg MatveychevState Duma deputy

The American corporation Google has restricted the ability of Russians to create new accounts, the Ministry of Digital Development reported. At the same time, SMS confirmation of authorization for old accounts still works, the department noted.

Because of this, Russian users were advised to make backup copies, choose other two-factor authentication methods, and give preference to domestic platforms.