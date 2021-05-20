Agronomist Mikhail Vorobyov gave Russians advice on choosing strawberries. He is sure that high-quality and tasty berries can be purchased even in sealed packaging, if it cannot be tasted and sniffed, Sputnik radio reports.

The specialist recommended that you carefully examine the goods and do not take greenish berries, since they are not ripe. Producers sometimes harvest them significantly unripe, in the hope that during transportation the strawberries will have time to ripen.

“The strawberries should be completely reddened, not green. Naturally, such strawberries both taste and aroma do not reach the level that should be. If you see a greenish strawberry, then it was picked early, and it will not taste very good, ”emphasized Vorobyov.

The agronomist also recommended taking a bottle of water with you to the market and rinsing the berries, which the seller would suggest for tasting. He warned that even beautiful and good-looking strawberries can contain pathogenic bacteria, because “it is not known with what hands they were picked.”

Earlier, nutritionist, doctor of medical sciences Mikhail Ginzburg spoke about the benefits of strawberries: its use reduces the risk of certain diseases, including several types of cancer.