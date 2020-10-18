The executive director of the Fish Association Alexander Fomin gave the Russians advice on choosing red caviar in an interview with Sputnik radio.

According to him, unscrupulous sellers can sell imitated caviar under the guise of real caviar. The expert advised to carefully read the label, since, according to the requirements of Rospotrebnadzor, it should be indicated that this is caviar of artificial origin.

Fomin also noted that it is better to buy wild fish caviar that was produced in the Far East, since fish are not grown there artificially and they do not produce fakes. If the caviar was packaged elsewhere, then you should pay attention to the area of ​​production and the type of fish.

“If it’s a glass jar, look at the lumen so that the eggs are separated from each other, not sticky, not jelly, not a homogeneous liquid. It is necessary that each egg has its own structure and shape, ”the expert added.

In December 2019, nutritionist Elena Solomatina stated that red caviar can be harmful to health if eaten in large quantities. In this case, the person runs the risk of getting an overdose of vitamins. According to the specialist, the product contains a high concentration of vitamins A, E and D. These fat-soluble vitamins can accumulate in the body and cause hypervitaminosis, in contrast to soluble vitamins C or B vitamins.