Economist Grigoriev advised to hurry to open deposits with high rates

Russians should hurry up with opening bank deposits with high rates, says Vladimir Grigoriev, candidate of economic sciences and financial expert. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he gave advice on how best to manage savings in order to get the highest possible income.

“Depositors need to hurry because there are market expectations for a rate cut. There is a request from the business community, of course, it influences the government. Not only does the Central Bank (CB) make decisions in isolation, it cannot ignore the government’s opinion, so there is an expectation of a reduction. Secondly, if the key rate changes, the reduction in deposit rates can be deeper,” he said.

You need to look at the math – a deposit for six months at a high rate and a deposit for a year at a lower rate. See what the financial result will be in this or that case. Based on this, make a decision. But I think that shorter deposits up to six months at a higher rate will be more profitable now See also Minister Abodi appoints Daniele Frongia deputy head of cabinet and delegate for the Milan/Cortina Olympics. He was vice mayor with Virginia Raggi Vladimir GrigorievCandidate of Economic Sciences

On March 1, VEB.RF chief economist Andrei Klepach expressed the opinion that the Central Bank could reduce the key rate during 2024 to 12-13 percent.

At a meeting in mid-February, the Bank of Russia kept the rate at the current level – 16 percent. Prior to this, the regulator increased the indicator five times in a row. The Central Bank cited the inflation situation as the reason for this.

On February 27, the Central Bank for the first time published a summary of the discussion of the key rate. The document indicates the positions of the discussion participants on further monetary policy. It says that the regulator's board of directors at the first meeting on the key rate on February 16 considered two options: maintaining it at 16 percent or raising it to 17 percent.