Dog trainer Golubev gave advice on a balanced diet for dogs

President of the Russian Canine Federation (RKF) Vladimir Golubev gave advice on a balanced diet for dogs. According to the expert, it will be easier to choose a diet that fully meets your pet’s needs if you choose store-bought food. His words lead RIA News.

According to the dog handler, there is no clear answer to the question of which food to choose: natural or dry food. Each type of nutrition has its pros and cons. “Here it is important to understand that dog breeders who prefer natural feeding must take into account the individual needs of the dog,” Golubev said.

Before deciding to switch from food to natural food, the expert recommends consulting with a veterinarian – this way you can rule out possible health problems due to an incorrectly selected diet.